Woman injured in crash involving police car in Stoke Newington

PUBLISHED: 07:44 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:44 26 March 2020

Police at the scene of the crash. Picture: Ibrahim Cevik

Archant

A woman in her 30s is in hospital after a car crash involving a police vehicle in Stoke Newington Road last night.

The marked police car collided with the other car at about 10.25pm near the junction with Barrett’s Grove.

The woman was treated by medics and two officers also suffered minor injuries.

The A10 was closed for hours as the incident was dealt with.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards will be informed of the collision.

