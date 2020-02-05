Search

Woman jumps into Regent's Canal after police find smashed up car on towpath

PUBLISHED: 15:48 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:51 05 February 2020

The driver attempted to drive on the River Lea towpath. Picture: Hackney Police

Archant

A woman threw herself into the Regent's Canal after police found an abandoned car that had been driven along the towpath near Queensbridge Road.

The driver attempted to drive on the River Lea towpath. Picture: Hackney Police

Officers were called to the scene, near the Pownall Road junction, at 5am on Wednesday after reports of a car smashing into a wall.

On arrival they found the badly damaged black Alfa Romeo Mito on the towpath and began searching the area for the driver. A woman was seen nearby and jumped into the water after seeing the uniformed officers, before being rescued and treated by medics.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drink drive and taken to a north London police station where she remains.

The bizarre incident came 24 hours after police spotted a man driving a moped with a 55in TV strapped to the back with Sellotape.

