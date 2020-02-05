Woman jumps into Regent's Canal after police find smashed up car on towpath

The driver attempted to drive on the River Lea towpath. Picture: Hackney Police Archant

A woman threw herself into the Regent's Canal after police found an abandoned car that had been driven along the towpath near Queensbridge Road.

Officers were called to the scene, near the Pownall Road junction, at 5am on Wednesday after reports of a car smashing into a wall.

On arrival they found the badly damaged black Alfa Romeo Mito on the towpath and began searching the area for the driver. A woman was seen nearby and jumped into the water after seeing the uniformed officers, before being rescued and treated by medics.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drink drive and taken to a north London police station where she remains.

Our bizarre run of night shifts continues...



This driver mistook the canal towpath for a road. She tried to barge (scuse the pun) through metal bollards



On seeing police she jumped in the canal. After we rescued her, she was arrested on suspicion of drink drive #Fatal5 #Dteam pic.twitter.com/ymyRgfp13Q — Hackney Police (@MPSHackney) February 5, 2020

