Search

Advanced search

Woman pinned to floor by police in Dalston was arrested 'on suspicion of assaulting an officer'

PUBLISHED: 10:29 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:36 12 September 2019

Gillett Square. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Gillett Square. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Emma Bartholomew

Police say a woman who was pinned to the ground in Kingsland High Street on Sunday night was being arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer.

Crowds gathered as the woman, in her 20s, and another person were restrained by "three or four policemen".

Cops had been called to Gillett Square, around the corner, at 9.15pm after reports of disorder. Scotland Yard said while at the scene one officer was injured with a bottle.

"She became aggressive and violent and was restrained for her safety and the safety of those around her," a police spokesperson said. "She was not injured".

Multiple police vans were sent to the scene, as were officers from the Met's Territorial Support Group.

You may also want to watch:

One witness told the Gazette: "There was a line of police officers outside the Dalston Local shop pinning what seems to have been a woman to the ground.

"Bystanders seemed really upset and were calling for an ambulance, eventually I saw the police lift up a woman who seemed unconscious or at the very least not at all able to walk and push her into the back of a van.

"Policemen were blocking pedestrians from entering the square until maybe 11pm."

Another added: "I walked past at 9.15pm when two people were pinned down by at least three or four policemen.

"I think one of the people on the ground was a woman, who was screaming. Several people were filming on their phones. I walked home but could hear sirens outside for an hour or so after."

The arrested woman was taken into custody and has been released under investigation.

Most Read

In pictures: Crowds of 60,000 make Hackney Carnival 2019 the biggest - and greenest - yet

Dancers from Paraiso School of Samba parade at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

‘Ground zero’: Latest head promises Hackney New School’s fortunes are on the up after Ofsted rates it ‘inadequate’ across the board

Hackney New School. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney family needs £18,570 to fly DJ home after travel insurance firm refuses to pay out for holiday balcony fall

Paul Cartwright in hospital in Malta

Stamford Hill police officer launches breakfast club for Hackney veterans

James Higgins has launched a breakfast club for veterans in Hackney.

Abraham Badru murder: Man interviewed under caution over Dalston shooting, as hunt for killer goes on

Abraham Badru.

Most Read

In pictures: Crowds of 60,000 make Hackney Carnival 2019 the biggest - and greenest - yet

Dancers from Paraiso School of Samba parade at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

‘Ground zero’: Latest head promises Hackney New School’s fortunes are on the up after Ofsted rates it ‘inadequate’ across the board

Hackney New School. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney family needs £18,570 to fly DJ home after travel insurance firm refuses to pay out for holiday balcony fall

Paul Cartwright in hospital in Malta

Stamford Hill police officer launches breakfast club for Hackney veterans

James Higgins has launched a breakfast club for veterans in Hackney.

Abraham Badru murder: Man interviewed under caution over Dalston shooting, as hunt for killer goes on

Abraham Badru.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Former shot-stopper Friedel is expecting Spurs to put on real challenge for silverware

Former Spurs stopper Brad Friedel. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Joe: Arsenal Women ‘want to win both legs’

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro looks on during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Cricket: Middlesex ‘really happy’ says Harris

Middlesex's James Harris in bowling action (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)

Fancy being tackled by a rugby union legend?

Rugby World Cup 2003 Winner Jason Robinson

Woman pinned to floor by police in Dalston was arrested ‘on suspicion of assaulting an officer’

Gillett Square. Picture: Emma Bartholomew
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists