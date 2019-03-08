Woman pinned to floor by police in Dalston was arrested 'on suspicion of assaulting an officer'

Gillett Square. Picture: Emma Bartholomew Emma Bartholomew

Police say a woman who was pinned to the ground in Kingsland High Street on Sunday night was being arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crowds gathered as the woman, in her 20s, and another person were restrained by "three or four policemen".

Cops had been called to Gillett Square, around the corner, at 9.15pm after reports of disorder. Scotland Yard said while at the scene one officer was injured with a bottle.

"She became aggressive and violent and was restrained for her safety and the safety of those around her," a police spokesperson said. "She was not injured".

Multiple police vans were sent to the scene, as were officers from the Met's Territorial Support Group.

You may also want to watch:

One witness told the Gazette: "There was a line of police officers outside the Dalston Local shop pinning what seems to have been a woman to the ground.

"Bystanders seemed really upset and were calling for an ambulance, eventually I saw the police lift up a woman who seemed unconscious or at the very least not at all able to walk and push her into the back of a van.

"Policemen were blocking pedestrians from entering the square until maybe 11pm."

Another added: "I walked past at 9.15pm when two people were pinned down by at least three or four policemen.

"I think one of the people on the ground was a woman, who was screaming. Several people were filming on their phones. I walked home but could hear sirens outside for an hour or so after."

The arrested woman was taken into custody and has been released under investigation.