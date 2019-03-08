Search

Woman raped in Clissold Park, Stoke Newington

PUBLISHED: 09:54 01 May 2019

Clissold Park was taped off by police after a woman was raped. Picture: @999London

Clissold Park was taped off by police after a woman was raped. Picture: @999London

Archant

A woman was raped in Clissold Park in the early hours of this morning.

Police have taped off a section of the park while they investigate the attack, which was reported at 3.10am.

Hackney police took to Twitter to say: “There is currently a crime scene within a small part of Clissold Park due to an incident overnight.

“Park users can continue to enjoy most of the park at this time but please respect the cordons in place.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference number CAD727 of May 1 2019.

