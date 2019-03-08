Woman raped in Clissold Park, Stoke Newington

A woman was raped in Clissold Park in the early hours of this morning.

There is currently a crime scene within a small part of Clissold Park due to an incident overnight. Park users can continue to enjoy most of the park at this time but please respect the cordons in place - CAD727/01May2019 refers @hackneycouncil — Hackney Police (@MPSHackney) May 1, 2019

Police have taped off a section of the park while they investigate the attack, which was reported at 3.10am.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference number CAD727 of May 1 2019.