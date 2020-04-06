Search

Advanced search

Woman stabbed in unprovoked daytime attack in London Fields

PUBLISHED: 14:34 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 06 April 2020

London Fields on Saturday, April 4, the day a woman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack. Picture: Supplied

London Fields on Saturday, April 4, the day a woman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A woman is in hospital after being stabbed in an unprovoked attack in London Fields on Saturday afternoon.

The victim, in her 40s, was attacked near the tennis courts entrance in Richmond Road. She was walking alone when a man ran up to her and knifed her, before running off along Navarino Road.

Police were called just before 3.50pm and found the woman with stab injuries to her arm and back. She was taken to hospital by medics. Scotland Yard says her injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a Black man, about 5ft 8in, of medium build. He was wearing a red beanie hat, a mustard coloured jumper and grey trousers.

You may also want to watch:

No arrests have been made. Detectives from Central East CID are investigating and are appealing for witnesses and information.

Det Sgt Justin Franklin said: “This is a shocking unprovoked attack with no apparent motive and it is understandably going to cause concern in the community. However, please be assured that we are working around the clock to find the person responsible and bring them to justice.

“Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area. I’d encourage anybody walking alone to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to police.

“I’d urge anyone who witnessed this incident, has footage or information to contact police as a matter of urgency. Your information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, is vital to our investigation. Help us to help keep you safe.”

London Fields was relatively busy on Saturday, with photos posted on social media by people complaining that others were not following social distancing guidance.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting 4448/4APR or Tweet @MetCC. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online crimestoppers-org.uk.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Woman stabbed in unprovoked daytime attack in London Fields

London Fields on Saturday, April 4, the day a woman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack. Picture: Supplied

’It’s like a major incident every day’: 32 die of coronavirus at Homerton Hospital and 266 serious cases in City and Hackney

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock at the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre in London, a temporary hospital with 4000 beds which has been set up for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Hackney Carnival cancelled so council and emergency services can focus on coronavirus response

Paraiso School of Samba at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Tributes paid to bus drivers who died after contracting coronavirus

A London bus driver wearing a face mask, following the news that ten public transport workers in London died after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Most Read

Woman stabbed in unprovoked daytime attack in London Fields

London Fields on Saturday, April 4, the day a woman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack. Picture: Supplied

’It’s like a major incident every day’: 32 die of coronavirus at Homerton Hospital and 266 serious cases in City and Hackney

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock at the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre in London, a temporary hospital with 4000 beds which has been set up for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Hackney Carnival cancelled so council and emergency services can focus on coronavirus response

Paraiso School of Samba at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Tributes paid to bus drivers who died after contracting coronavirus

A London bus driver wearing a face mask, following the news that ten public transport workers in London died after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Tottenham forward Son will complete his military service in South Korea

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (left) and Aston Villa's Bjorn Engels battle for the ball

Coronavirus: The Open Championship cancelled

The 2020 Open Championship has been cancelled

Matchroom Boxing launch Fighting Fit series on Sky Sports

Conor Benn celebrates after his WBA Continental welterweight title win at the O2 Arena in October

Spurs Harry Kane urges people to remain calm during coronavirus pandemic

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

Boxing; British Olympians who challenged and conquered the world

John H Stracey sends Amercian Hedgemon Lewis through the ropes in their world welterweight title clash at Wembley
Drive 24