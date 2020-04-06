Woman stabbed in unprovoked daytime attack in London Fields

London Fields on Saturday, April 4, the day a woman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack. Picture: Supplied Archant

A woman is in hospital after being stabbed in an unprovoked attack in London Fields on Saturday afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The victim, in her 40s, was attacked near the tennis courts entrance in Richmond Road. She was walking alone when a man ran up to her and knifed her, before running off along Navarino Road.

Police were called just before 3.50pm and found the woman with stab injuries to her arm and back. She was taken to hospital by medics. Scotland Yard says her injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a Black man, about 5ft 8in, of medium build. He was wearing a red beanie hat, a mustard coloured jumper and grey trousers.

You may also want to watch:

No arrests have been made. Detectives from Central East CID are investigating and are appealing for witnesses and information.

Det Sgt Justin Franklin said: “This is a shocking unprovoked attack with no apparent motive and it is understandably going to cause concern in the community. However, please be assured that we are working around the clock to find the person responsible and bring them to justice.

“Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area. I’d encourage anybody walking alone to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to police.

“I’d urge anyone who witnessed this incident, has footage or information to contact police as a matter of urgency. Your information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, is vital to our investigation. Help us to help keep you safe.”

London Fields was relatively busy on Saturday, with photos posted on social media by people complaining that others were not following social distancing guidance.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting 4448/4APR or Tweet @MetCC. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online crimestoppers-org.uk.