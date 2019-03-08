Woman suffers burn injuries after De Beauvoir flat is petrol bombed

The fire-damaged flat. Picture: Marc Beishon Archant

A woman is in hospital with burns injuries after a flat in De Beauvoir was petrol bombed in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Marc Beishon Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Marc Beishon

The attackers smashed the front window of a flat in Stamford Road just before 2am and dropped another petrol bomb on the pavement before speeding off in a getaway car.

Scotland Yard say no arrests have been made and an investigation is taking place. The Gazette understands there were young children in the property at the time, along with the girl's partner who lives there. They escaped out of the back window and the woman was taken to hospital. Police say her injuries are not life-changing or life-threatening. Her partner is also believed to have been injured.

The fire is being treated as suspicious. Scotland Yard said yesterday no arrests had been made.

Neighbour Marc Beishon, who has lived in the road for 20 years, said it was a "very serious incident" and should be classed as an attempted murder.

You may also want to watch:

He told the Gazette: "We heard a lot of shouting and screaming but it wasn't obvious where it was coming from because they had got out of the back. I heard the screech of the getaway car.

"I rushed out and there were flames on the pavement where one of the bombs had been dropped. It was near the back of our car where the petrol tank is so I got into the car and moved it quickly.

"There were two teenagers on bikes who also helped raise the alarm. Loads of police and four fire engines turned up and the family were taken away."

The neighbours from the flats above the one targeted took shelter in Marc's home before their home was declared safe to return to.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said the fire damaged 20 per cent of the property. The fire was brought under control within an hour-and-a-half.

Did you see what happened? Contact the Gazette on 020 7433 0104 or email sam.gelder@archant.co.uk.