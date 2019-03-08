Woodberry Down Estate drug dealer jailed - as total sentences in police operation targeting gang violence tops 74 years

Jordi Matuba. Picture: Met Police Archant

A man caught with £12,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin during a raid at his home on the Woodberry Down Estate has been jailed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jordi Matuba, 22, is the last person sentenced as part of Operation Ballymore - a response to gang violence in Hackney linked to drugs that has seen 30 people convicted for drug offences following raids across Stoke Newington and surrounding areas in September.

He was jailed for two years and eight months at Wood Green Crown Court today after admitting to two charges of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

You may also want to watch:

During the raid on his home Matuba, a member of a local gang, tried to throw a bag of the class A drugs out of a window. Mobile phones were also seized by cops, with text messages about drug deals found.

The total length of the sentences for those jailed is 74 years and 10 months. Many of the people prosecuted have also had Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs) made against them, which will impose restrictions on them after their release.

Detective Inspector Matt Webb, who led the operation, said: "The link between drug supply and violence in London is evident and operations like this are designed to tackle the root causes of violence and disrupt the illegal activity that drives it.

"A large number of those charged with drugs supply offences have received lengthy jail terms. It sends out a clear message to those who choose to peddle drugs and heap misery on communities, that you do not own the streets, your days supplying drugs are numbered and police have the means and the determination to catch you and hold you to account for your crimes."

Ch Supt Sue Williams, commander for the Central East Command Unit, said: "The large number of convictions is testament to the hard work done by officers securing the necessary evidence for successful convictions> The Met will continue our efforts to tackle serious crime using all of the tools at our disposal."