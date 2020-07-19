Video

Footage of police pelted with bottles at illegal music event

Footage from a Met Police officer's body-worn camera on arrival at an illegal party in Woodberry Down Estate, Hackney. Picture: Met Police Met Police

Police have release eight images of people “suspected of being involved in violence and disorder” at an unlicensed Hackney music event on Friday night (July 17).

The Met’s assistant commissioner has said that more than 30 calls were made to the police from Woodberry Down Estate by residents who “witnessed about 200/300 youths fighting and smashing up property”.

The force said when officers attended, some people left the area but “many in the crowd remained and became hostile and violent”.

Specially trained public order officers arrived and were “met with further hostility and violence”.

Footage shows officers in riot gear being pelted with canisters and bottles - and the force says a bicycle was also thrown.

Two officers suffered injuries. One was taken to hospital having sustained bruising to his ribs. He has since been discharged. The other officer sustained a leg injury but remained on duty.

Two males, aged 18 and 19, were arrested; one for violent disorder and obstruction and the latter for obstruction. They remain in custody.

The area was cleared by around 4am and a dispersal zone was authorised under Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, which gives police the power to ask people to leave the area, with a power of arrest.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi said: “In this case the irresponsible actions of the organiser of this unlawful event led to injuries to our officers. It also puts everyone who attends at risk – be that from Covid-19, or being in an environment that has led to violence. I appeal to everyone to strongly discourage their friends and family from attending these events for the simple reason that they are not safe.”

She said in a statement on Saturday night: “In the last 24 hours, we have had 7,501 emergency calls, 5,335 non-emergency calls and just over 1,000 online reports of incidents and crime from London’s communities. Each one of those calls was from a person requesting our help. I’m glad we were able to respond to these and to help the communities and individuals, often in crisis, who we care deeply about. Doing this is unquestionably what my colleagues and I joined the police service to do.

“On top of this, despite asking people not to organise unlicensed music events because of the high risk of violence and the public health risk of Covid-19, they regrettably did take place across the capital. To ensure we were in a position to deal with this upwards of 600 officers were taken away from local boroughs to be available. I reminded myself as I write this that there is no extra box of officers. In order to respond as we need to means officers are taken away from their local communities, often having their days off cancelled or shifts changed.

“Last night we deployed officers to the Woodberry Down Estate N4 after we received upwards of 30 calls from residents asking for help as they witnessed about 200/300 youths fighting and smashing up property. These residents were scared to leave their homes and scared about what they would face outside their front doors in the morning. It is always an anxious moment for us as we deploy our officers into such situations but I draw confidence from my knowledge of the outstanding training they receive. As I waited for news last night I hoped that residents and officers were okay.

“I wanted to share with you the footage from a colleague’s body worn camera which shows what they faced upon arrival, and I ask the question: ‘Could you or would you want to do their job?’

“Finally, I want to say a ‘thank you’ to those residents who trusted us and called us to come and help. I also wanted to say ‘thank you’ to all my colleagues that still run towards those incidents which most people would naturally wish to run from.”

Anyone who recognises any of the individuals in the pictures is asked to call 02082469386 and quote ref CAD 322/18Jul.

The public can report suspected unlicensed music events by calling 101, by tweeting @MetCC or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

