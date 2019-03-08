Woodberry Down man among organised gang jailed for dealing cocaine to City workers

A Woodberry Down man is among members of an organised crime gang jailed for 30 years for dealing cocaine to City workers.

Bledar Ponari, 28, of Woodberry Grove, was jailed for five years and four months for conspiracy to supply cocaine, and six months for possession of improperly obtained identity documents at the Inner London Crown Court last month. The sentences will run concurrently.

An eight-month investigation by City of London Police led to the conviction of 12 members of a gang involved in delivering orders of the class A drug to the City.

A total of 1.2kg of drugs with a street value of up to £144,000 were seized, along with over £20,000 in cash.

Two mobile phones also seized during the operation were found to be extremely active "drug line" phones, belonging to the two controllers, who would take the orders and arrange the pick-ups.

Sadiq Khan has previously warned that cocaine users at "middle-class parties" is fuelling the drug-related gang violence on the capital's streets.

Det Con Lee Johnson, who led the operation, said: "A lot of individuals delivering drugs across the capital are young and vulnerable people who are being exploited. Many people don't realise it, but money from selling drugs can be used to fund other serious offences.

"This operation has been incredibly successful in disrupting a large and organised group of criminals, making a profit from the sale and distribution of cocaine in the City."