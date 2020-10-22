Search

Lower Clapton shooting: Police hunt ‘black Jaguar’ driver after man shot in leg

PUBLISHED: 11:56 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 22 October 2020

The man was shot in Downs Park Road. Picture: Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was shot in his leg in Lower Clapton in broad daylight yesterday afternoon.

According to Scotland Yard the victim had been talking with a friend in Downs Park Road when a car - believed to be a black Jaguar - drove slowly by.

Two men got out and began to argue with the victim. They got back in the car, but then the driver allegedly got back out, walked up to the victim and “became aggressive towards him”, before shooting him in his leg.

The victim went to hospital, where his injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening, and the police were called just before 4pm.

Detectives from the Met’s Trident unit are now appealing for information or footage to help the investigation, and a crime scene is currently in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call 0207 230 9737, dial 101 quoting 4388/21OCT.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

