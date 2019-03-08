Young man in critical condition after stabbing at illegal rave on Hackney Marshes

A PSPO has been brought in to ban unlicensed music event at Wick Woodland. Picture: Emma Bartholomew hackney society

A young man is in critical condition after being stabbed at an illegal rave on Hackney Marshes.

There are a number of large crime scenes in place on Hackney Marshes and in the woodland following a stabbing at an unlicensed music event last night. If you were there and witnessed the incident please call us on 101 quoting CAD2046 or contact @CrimestoppersUK in confidence — Hackney Police (@MPSHackney) August 18, 2019

Police were called to the scene at about 6.55am and found the victim with knife wounds. A second man in his 20s was found unconscious nearby and is also in hospital with injuries not said to be life-threatening.

Scotland Yard said the two are known to each other. No arrests have been made.

Hundreds of people attended the unlicensed music event on the marshes last night and police in Hackney are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Det Sgt Simon Johnston said: "Hundreds of people attended the music event that ended with a young man fighting for his life in hospital.

"Did you see, hear, or happen to take footage of a violent incident on the Marshes? Do you have information that could assist the investigation? If you can help please don't hesitate to contact police.

"Your information, no matter how small, could be a piece that is currently missing from the picture of last night's events that we are building."

Hackney Council banned raves at Wick Woodland on the marshes earlier this year after complaint from neighbours. A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) means anyone organising or attending parties or caught selling or in possession of laughing gas in the triangular wooded area bounded by Homerton Road, the A12 and the River Lea could be issued with a 48-hour dispersal notice, a £100 fine or face prosecution.

Anyone with information can call Central East Command Unit on 101 quoting CAD2046/18AUG, tweet @MetCC or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Any young people who have either information about violence or knife crime, can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.