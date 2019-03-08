Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Young man in critical condition after stabbing at illegal rave on Hackney Marshes

PUBLISHED: 17:27 18 August 2019

A PSPO has been brought in to ban unlicensed music event at Wick Woodland. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

A PSPO has been brought in to ban unlicensed music event at Wick Woodland. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

hackney society

A young man is in critical condition after being stabbed at an illegal rave on Hackney Marshes.

Police were called to the scene at about 6.55am and found the victim with knife wounds. A second man in his 20s was found unconscious nearby and is also in hospital with injuries not said to be life-threatening.

Scotland Yard said the two are known to each other. No arrests have been made.

Hundreds of people attended the unlicensed music event on the marshes last night and police in Hackney are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

You may also want to watch:

Det Sgt Simon Johnston said: "Hundreds of people attended the music event that ended with a young man fighting for his life in hospital.

"Did you see, hear, or happen to take footage of a violent incident on the Marshes? Do you have information that could assist the investigation? If you can help please don't hesitate to contact police.

"Your information, no matter how small, could be a piece that is currently missing from the picture of last night's events that we are building."

Hackney Council banned raves at Wick Woodland on the marshes earlier this year after complaint from neighbours. A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) means anyone organising or attending parties or caught selling or in possession of laughing gas in the triangular wooded area bounded by Homerton Road, the A12 and the River Lea could be issued with a 48-hour dispersal notice, a £100 fine or face prosecution.

Anyone with information can call Central East Command Unit on 101 quoting CAD2046/18AUG, tweet @MetCC or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Any young people who have either information about violence or knife crime, can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies after being hit by train at Hackney Central Overground station

Fire crews at Hackney Central station today. Picture: @Hackneycyclist

Jailed: Hackney Road moped robbers rode on pavement and endangered the public trying to escape cops

Alfie Woods (left) and Tommy Rogers

Emerging rap star Asco guilty of running county lines operation out of Hackney

Asfa Allen and Akwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met Police

Stoke Newington GP surgery shutting down due to ‘demands of NHS bosses’

Dr Luke Salih outside the Abney House Medical Centre during a row over a burger van that was set up directly outside. Picture: Polly Hancock

Key figure in LA gang truce tries to tackle youth violence in Hackney

Twilight Bey.

Most Read

Man dies after being hit by train at Hackney Central Overground station

Fire crews at Hackney Central station today. Picture: @Hackneycyclist

Jailed: Hackney Road moped robbers rode on pavement and endangered the public trying to escape cops

Alfie Woods (left) and Tommy Rogers

Emerging rap star Asco guilty of running county lines operation out of Hackney

Asfa Allen and Akwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met Police

Stoke Newington GP surgery shutting down due to ‘demands of NHS bosses’

Dr Luke Salih outside the Abney House Medical Centre during a row over a burger van that was set up directly outside. Picture: Polly Hancock

Key figure in LA gang truce tries to tackle youth violence in Hackney

Twilight Bey.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Pep bemoans VAR as Spurs take point at City

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (left) and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speak after the final whistle (pic Martin Rickett/PA)

Young man in critical condition after stabbing at illegal rave on Hackney Marshes

A PSPO has been brought in to ban unlicensed music event at Wick Woodland. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Man City 2 Tottenham 2: Player ratings

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus attempts a shot on goal during the Premier League match at The Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Premier League: Man City 2 Tottenham 2

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus reacts after his goal is ruled out by VAR during the Premier League match at The Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Emery not getting carried away with Arsenal start despite second win of new season

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists