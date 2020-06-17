Youth airlifted to hospital after Daubeney Fields stabbing
PUBLISHED: 17:58 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:59 17 June 2020
Met Police
A youth has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after being stabbed in Daubeney Fields.
Police are currently at the scene in Homerton.
You may also want to watch:
The victim is thought to be a stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information shoulc call 101 quoting CAD 5539.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.