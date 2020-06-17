Search

Youth airlifted to hospital after Daubeney Fields stabbing

PUBLISHED: 17:58 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:59 17 June 2020

The air ambulance in Daubeney Fields. Picture: Met Police

A youth has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after being stabbed in Daubeney Fields.

Police are currently at the scene in Homerton.

The victim is thought to be a stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information shoulc call 101 quoting CAD 5539.

