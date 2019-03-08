Search

Advanced search

Zakaria Abukar Sharif Ali: Islington man charged with murdering father-of-two outside Shoreditch bar

PUBLISHED: 15:38 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 06 November 2019

Victim Zakaria Abukar Sharif Ali, 26, tried to stop street fight and calm things down. Picture: MPS

Victim Zakaria Abukar Sharif Ali, 26, tried to stop street fight and calm things down. Picture: MPS

MPS

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of father-of-two Zakaria Abukar Sharif Ali outside a Shoreditch bar.

Rolling Stock in Shoreditch. Picture: Ken MearsRolling Stock in Shoreditch. Picture: Ken Mears

Tyla Goupal, of Islington, was charged in the early hours of this morning after being extradited from Cyprus, where he was arrested on October 23.

He was set to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court today.

You may also want to watch:

Zakaria, 26, had just left Rolling Stock in Kingsland Road at about 6.30am on November 24 when he tried to break up a fight outside and was knifed. He died in hospital hours later, one of eight people killed in Hackney last year.

In the weeks after his death, friends of Zakaria raised almost £20,000 to pay for his funeral and support his wife and two young children.

Det Con Insp Paul Considine, who is leading the investigation said: "Arresting Gopaul was truly a collaborative effort. I would like to thank our International partners for their invaluable assistance. Now Gopaul is back in the UK court proceedings can commence."

Destiny Bannerman, 18, of Ilford, was charged with perverting the course of justice via postal requisition and will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Thursday next week.

A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and violent disorder, as well as two men aged 25 and 30 who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have all been released with no further action.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revealed: Deprivation levels in Hackney ranked by postcode

Brenthouse Road in Hackney. The northern side of the road, where the houses are, are classed as among the 30pc most deprived in England; flats opposite fall into the 10pc most deprived. Picture: Google Satellite

Couple retire after 41 years of running Marsh Hill News in Homerton

Jan, Avnish and Sid Patel in Marsh Hill News.

Hackney Council first in UK to install ‘reverse vending machine’ on an estate

Cllr Jon Burke and Jeannette White from the estate's tenants and residents' association.

Hackney mayor criticises plans to demolish Hoxton’s Iceland supermarket as planning decision looms

Iceland in Hoxton Street is staying for the time being. Picture: Google Maps

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Stoke Newington teen said going to shop was ‘too dangerous’

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revealed: Deprivation levels in Hackney ranked by postcode

Brenthouse Road in Hackney. The northern side of the road, where the houses are, are classed as among the 30pc most deprived in England; flats opposite fall into the 10pc most deprived. Picture: Google Satellite

Couple retire after 41 years of running Marsh Hill News in Homerton

Jan, Avnish and Sid Patel in Marsh Hill News.

Hackney Council first in UK to install ‘reverse vending machine’ on an estate

Cllr Jon Burke and Jeannette White from the estate's tenants and residents' association.

Hackney mayor criticises plans to demolish Hoxton’s Iceland supermarket as planning decision looms

Iceland in Hoxton Street is staying for the time being. Picture: Google Maps

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Stoke Newington teen said going to shop was ‘too dangerous’

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Zakaria Abukar Sharif Ali: Islington man charged with murdering father-of-two outside Shoreditch bar

Victim Zakaria Abukar Sharif Ali, 26, tried to stop street fight and calm things down. Picture: MPS

Manager Kendall departs Clapton for Basildon United

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Clapton at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Hackney youngster Singh through to national quarter-final after convincing win

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

Tottenham ready to follow protocol if they suffer racist abuse in Belgrade

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

‘Disgraceful’: Hackney New School under fire for replacing kids’ bike racks with car parking spaces

The car parking spaces outside the school. Picture: @Hackneycyclist
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists