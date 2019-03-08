Zakaria Abukar Sharif Ali: Islington man charged with murdering father-of-two outside Shoreditch bar

Victim Zakaria Abukar Sharif Ali, 26, tried to stop street fight and calm things down. Picture: MPS MPS

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of father-of-two Zakaria Abukar Sharif Ali outside a Shoreditch bar.

Rolling Stock in Shoreditch. Picture: Ken Mears Rolling Stock in Shoreditch. Picture: Ken Mears

Tyla Goupal, of Islington, was charged in the early hours of this morning after being extradited from Cyprus, where he was arrested on October 23.

He was set to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court today.

Zakaria, 26, had just left Rolling Stock in Kingsland Road at about 6.30am on November 24 when he tried to break up a fight outside and was knifed. He died in hospital hours later, one of eight people killed in Hackney last year.

In the weeks after his death, friends of Zakaria raised almost £20,000 to pay for his funeral and support his wife and two young children.

Det Con Insp Paul Considine, who is leading the investigation said: "Arresting Gopaul was truly a collaborative effort. I would like to thank our International partners for their invaluable assistance. Now Gopaul is back in the UK court proceedings can commence."

Destiny Bannerman, 18, of Ilford, was charged with perverting the course of justice via postal requisition and will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Thursday next week.

A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and violent disorder, as well as two men aged 25 and 30 who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have all been released with no further action.