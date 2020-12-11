£40,000 raised for former Hackney police officer who was shot in Croydon

Published: 1:41 PM December 11, 2020

More than £40,000 has been raised in tribute to Sgt Matt Ratana, the former Hackney officer who was shot inside a Croydon police station.

The 54-year-old, who worked on Hackney’s response and neighbourhoods teams for five years from 2010, was killed in September.

Matt Ratana. Picture: Met Police - Credit: Met Police

Sgt Paul Hollis, who works in Lewisham custody, organised a running event which saw people take on 10km in their own time towards a support fund for Matt’s family.

He even printed bespoke t-shirts and made medals for participants.

Within weeks, more than 2,000 officers, firefighters, ambulance crews and running clubs across the country had signed up.

Sgt Hollis challenged himself to do 10km every day within the time frame - between November 20 and December 10 - with his 21st and final run yesterday.

That route was "really significant", from New Scotland Yard to Paddington Green, as that is where Sgt Hollis "used to work and live with Matt”.

He said: “I organised the 10k running series in honour of my colleague and friend Matt in order to raise money for his partner.

“I initially only expected around 100 people to sign up but I’ve been overwhelmed with the support from everyone. Luckily colleagues have got involved helping with the massive logistical operation of posting the t-shirts and medals.

“I know that the event has gone global with people running in Matt’s honour in various parts of the world, even as far away as Pakistan.

“I’ve ended up running 10km every day without fail since November 20, and this wasn’t part of my original plan at all!”

Sgt Hollis continued: “I’ve managed to fit in a run every day, even around my night shifts, with one being 19 laps around Lewisham police station at two o’clock in the morning.

“Last Sunday, I was returning from my run near Tunbridge Wells when I saw three people running with the t-shirts I’ve been sending out. I pulled over to have a chat with them and was astonished to find out that all three of the runners were Kent police officers. That was just absolutely amazing to see."

Paying tribute to Matt, Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said his legacy will live on in everyone he has "trained, encouraged, taught and in the inspiration he gives to police".