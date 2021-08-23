Published: 2:23 PM August 23, 2021

A man police would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Stamford Hill. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A 64-year-old man was struck in a random assault in Stamford Hill as he was making his way to a synagogue.

Police have released an image and footage of a man they need to identify and speak with in connection with the assault which is being treated as a hate crime.

On August 20, police received a report of an assault that occurred on Stamford Hill at the junction with Colberg Road at about 8.30pm on August 18.

After speaking with the victim they established that he had been making his way to his synagogue when he was struck.

He suffered facial injures and fell to the floor, breaking a bone in his foot. He was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

Anyone who recognises the man, or who witnessed the assault is asked to come forward.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Call police on 101 quoting reference 4492/20AUG. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

To report a hate crime, call police on 101, report online or tweet @MetCC. Or call 999 in an emergency.

A man police would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Stamford Hill. - Credit: Metropolitan Police



