Thousands of potential Covid fines issued in Hackney and Tower Hamlets

Published: 5:34 PM February 17, 2021

Police said the two-day initiative helped pinpoint community concerns and tailor operational plans to address pressing matters in the local area. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

More than £15,800 in potential fines were issued in Hackney and Tower Hamlets due to alleged Covid breaches and other crimes.

Seventy people in the two boroughs were reported for consideration of a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) after two days of pro-active police action.

On February 11 and 12, strands of the Met Police teamed up with Hackney and Tower Hamlets councils for an initiative called Days Of Action to seek out reports of Covid breaches.

Reports included non-essential businesses remaining open and gatherings of people, with more than five arrests made on suspicion of public order, drug-related and immigration offences.

Ch Insp Pete Shaw said: "Though police continue to work to manage and mitigate the damage done by breaches of coronavirus legislation, another key part of our work is to ensure that members of our community feel supported during this time."

Officers also set up a Covid-secure surgery offering advice around hate crimes related to coronavirus and conducted a two-hour live online Covid question and answer session for school staff, parents and students.

Call the police's non-emergency line on 101 or report information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.