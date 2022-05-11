Anop Singh, 31, of Clapton, Hackney was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving and a separate count of dangerous driving - Credit: Crown Prosecution Service

A speeding driver from Hackney who killed an elderly pedestrian in a hit and run in Tottenham has been convicted.

Anop Singh, of Clapton, made off after knocking over 72-year-old John Heneghan - known affectionately as ‘Frank’ - as he crossed the road on August 12, 2017.

The 31-year-old was found guilty at Wood Green Crown Court today - May 11 - of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was also convicted of a separate count of dangerous driving, which related to him driving a considerable distance home when the car was in a dangerous condition after the collision.

Singh had previously been found guilty of perverting the course of justice in an earlier, linked trial.

He will be sentenced for all offences at the same court this Friday (May 13).

John 'Frank' Heneghan, 72, was killed in the collision - Credit: CPS

Catherine Gould from the CPS said: "His [Anop Singh's] actions have caused immeasurable distress to Frank’s loved ones, who have been present throughout these proceedings and have witnessed for themselves the numerous lies Singh has told in a desperate attempt to save himself."

On August 12, Mr Heneghan had been travelling home on a bus with friends after a night out together.

Shortly after he got off, his friends recalled hearing screeching brakes and seeing something soaring past the window.

When they got off the bus, they realised their friend lay seriously injured in the road.

The force of the collision had caused the windscreen of Singh’s car to be completely stoved in.

Singh drove off despite suffering an eye injury which meant he was unable to see clearly out of the badly damaged windscreen.

Singh's VW Golf after the collision - Credit: CPS

Mr Heneghan was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 2am having suffered catastrophic injuries.

Singh called the police later that day and told them that his rented VW Golf appeared to be parked on his driveway and was significantly damaged.

He said he had no knowledge of how the car had got there, despite having the keys in his possession, as he claimed to have been asleep in the rear of the vehicle at the time.

Singh also claimed not to know who the driver was.

While undergoing treatment for his eye injury glass medics observed glass particles around that area.

Singh was then arrested but chose to make no comment to all questions when interviewed by police.

Ms Gould said: “A thorough police investigation clearly showed Singh driving the VW Golf during the course of the evening to a pub and a club with friends.

"Careful analysis of telephone data, CCTV images and forensic work ensured that there was no doubt that Singh was the driver, despite his claims that a mystery man had collected the car just before the collision occurred."