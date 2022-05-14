News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Jailed: Hackney man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 10:09 AM May 14, 2022
High Road in Tottenham, Haringey.

A man from Hackney has been sentenced today for a fail-to-stop collision that killed an elderly man in Tottenham in 2017.

John Francis Heneghan, "Frank", then aged 72 was left critically injured after he was struck at speed by a car driven by 31-year-old Anop Singh, who then invented a series of lies in a desperate bid to distance himself from the incident.

Anop, 32, of Jessam Avenue in Upper Clapton, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice in March 2021.

He was given court bail after the jury could not reach an agreement regarding a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

The case has been delayed by administrative challenges and Covid but finally concluded on Wednesday, May 11 when Anop was convicted.

He was sentenced on Friday, May 13 at Wood Green Crown Court to a total of 14 years’ imprisonment.

The court heard that on Saturday, August 12, 2017, Frank had alighted a bus in High Road at around 1.30am having been out for the night with friends.

He began to cross the road to the opposite carriageway when he was struck by a grey VW Golf at a speed estimated to be between 47 and 76 mph, in an area with a 30 mph speed limit.

Frank was left at the scene after the vehicle made off. Police and paramedics attended but there was little they could do, so severe were his injuries. He was pronounced dead at 1.54am.

Frank’s four adult children said: “John ‘Frank’ Heneghan was a former farmer, builder and publican. He had retired shortly before his untimely death in 2017 at the age of 72.

"He was a loving husband, married to his wife Derry for forty-two years. Devoted to his wife, he nursed her through a long illness before her death in 2012.

"A father of four, he was always warm and affectionate with his children, and always encouraged and inspired them to be the best they could be. He was a doting grandfather and loved spending time with his seven grandchildren, making them laugh and telling them stories.

"Throughout his life he was a mentor and teacher to many, through work and in his sporting life and he was actively involved in charity work, establishing a musical tour in the west of Ireland that took place every summer and raised money for many local charities."

"The defendant in this case has behaved in a contemptible and appalling manner throughout. For five long years he has constantly lied and lied and has never once shown any sliver of remorse for killing our dad."

