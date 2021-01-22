News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Islington man sentenced for antisemitic graffiti in Stamford Hill

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 12:39 PM January 22, 2021   
Thames Magistrates' Court

Antonio Santos was sentenced at Thames Magistrates' Court. - Credit: Archant

An Islington man who wrote antisemitic graffiti on bus stops in Stamford Hill has received a community order. 

On December 18 last year, police caught Antonio Santos, of Cruikshank Street in Islington, in the act of defacing a Stamford Hill bus stop with a pen. 

Upon further investigation, the officers found more bus stops had also been damaged with the same graffiti.

The 61-year-old was sentenced at Thames Magistrates' Court on January 20 for three counts of racially aggravated criminal damage.

He was given a community order with requirements for rehabilitation and unpaid work of 80 hours over 12 months.


Crime
Hackney News
Islington News

