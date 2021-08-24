News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
London bus assaults lead to police photo appeal

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 1:12 PM August 24, 2021   
Police hope the public can help them identify four men in connection with sexual assaults in London.

Police hope the public can help them identify four men in connection with sexual assaults in Hackney and other parts of the capital. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Sexual assaults on Hackney and other London bus routes have led to the launch of an appeal asking the public to help identify people of interest. 

The five images detectives have released relate to separate incidents that took place in different parts of the city between March and July. They are not believed to be connected.

Transport for London's (TfL) head of transport policing and community safety, Mandy McGregor, says there are around 2,500 police, community support officers and TfL enforcement officers patrolling the capital's transport system and it has an extensive network of CCTV cameras.

And while police say the level of crime on London’s transport network is generally low and advances in technology, including CCTV and the increase in electronic payment, mean offenders are often quickly caught, there are cases where it is not possible to identify a suspect using technology alone.

Police person of interest.

Police are appealing for information after a 22-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on a Route 149 bus on May 30 at around 10.30pm, between Edmonton and Stoke Newington. The reference for this incident is CAD 3342/19AUG. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

On these occasions, the public can play a vital role in identifying people of interest.

“No one should be subjected to unwanted sexual behaviour on our transport network and we are absolutely determined to stamp it out," Ms McGregor said.

"These incidents on London’s buses are appalling and we are working closely with the police to ensure these offenders are caught and brought to justice as soon as possible."

Police person of interest.

Police are appealing for information after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a Route 102 bus on March 25, at around 7.50am near Green Lanes. The reference for this incident is CAD 1361/25MAR. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Christina Jessah, of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, added: "These despicable acts are unacceptable, will not be tolerated and have no place on our bus networks or within our communities. We will continue our commitment to make bus routes safe for those travelling."

Police person of interest.

Police are appealing for information after a 30-year-old man was sexually assaulted on a Route N207 bus on July 27 shortly after 1.45am between Uxbridge and Hayes. The reference for this incident is CAD 3354/19AUG. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

One of the assaults includes a 22-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted on a Route 149 bus on May 30 at around 10.30pm, between Edmonton and Stoke Newington. 

Police person of interest.

Police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself at a bus stop in Sutton on June 27 at around 5.45pm on Collingwood Road. The reference for this incident is CAD 6756/27JUN. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Police are also appealing for information after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a Route 102 bus on Thursday (March 25).

The incident is reported to have happened at approximately 7.50am near Green Lanes.

Police person of interest.

Police launched an appeal after an 18-year-old man was sexually assaulted on a Route U4 bus on June 11 at around 3.20pm, shortly after the bus left Hillingdon Hospital in the direction of Hayes.The reference for this incident is CAD 2457/14JUN. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, or tweeting @MetCC, providing the CAD reference for the relevant image.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.


