London bus assaults lead to police photo appeal
Sexual assaults on Hackney and other London bus routes have led to the launch of an appeal asking the public to help identify people of interest.
The five images detectives have released relate to separate incidents that took place in different parts of the city between March and July. They are not believed to be connected.
Transport for London's (TfL) head of transport policing and community safety, Mandy McGregor, says there are around 2,500 police, community support officers and TfL enforcement officers patrolling the capital's transport system and it has an extensive network of CCTV cameras.
And while police say the level of crime on London’s transport network is generally low and advances in technology, including CCTV and the increase in electronic payment, mean offenders are often quickly caught, there are cases where it is not possible to identify a suspect using technology alone.
On these occasions, the public can play a vital role in identifying people of interest.
“No one should be subjected to unwanted sexual behaviour on our transport network and we are absolutely determined to stamp it out," Ms McGregor said.
"These incidents on London’s buses are appalling and we are working closely with the police to ensure these offenders are caught and brought to justice as soon as possible."
Christina Jessah, of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, added: "These despicable acts are unacceptable, will not be tolerated and have no place on our bus networks or within our communities. We will continue our commitment to make bus routes safe for those travelling."
One of the assaults includes a 22-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted on a Route 149 bus on May 30 at around 10.30pm, between Edmonton and Stoke Newington.
Police are also appealing for information after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a Route 102 bus on Thursday (March 25).
The incident is reported to have happened at approximately 7.50am near Green Lanes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, or tweeting @MetCC, providing the CAD reference for the relevant image.
Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.