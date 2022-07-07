News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Appeal launched after gunshots heard on Homerton Road

Cash Boyle

Published: 9:54 AM July 7, 2022
Gunshots on Homerton Road, E9

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Homerton Road at approximately 12.20am yesterday morning (Wednesday, July 6) - Credit: MPS

A firearm has been discharged on Homerton Road.

At approximately 12.20am yesterday morning - Wednesday, July 6 - police were called to the street amid reports of gunshots.

A dark SUV vehicle was seen to make off from the area.

Officers from the Met's specialist crime command are investigating, supported by the Central East basic command unit.

At this stage, no injured parties have been identified.

Leading investigator Det Insp Iain Wallace said the Met "needs the support and help of our communities" to identify the offenders. 

The officer believes it's vital "to bring those individuals who are willing to endanger others by using firearms on the streets of London to justice".

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 1304/06Jul.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.

