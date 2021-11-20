News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Men sought in relation to racially-motivated attack near Brick Lane venue

Cash Boyle

Published: 9:04 AM November 20, 2021
Men sought in relation to racially motivated attack Hackney

Jack Marks (L) and Connor Donoghue (R). Police have named the two man they wish to speak to in relation to a racially motivated attack which took place in Hackney in July - Credit: Met Police

Two men sought in relation to a racially-motivated attack in Shoreditch have been named by police.

Detectives wish to speak to Jack Marks and Connor Donoghue regarding an assault on July 25 in which a 34-year-old man was assaulted by three men and hit in the face with a metal object.

The attack took place shortly after the victim left a venue on Brick Lane at approximately 3.30am.

This incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime due to the language used by the suspects.

Detective Constable Caelen Matthewson-Davies from the central east command said: “This was an unnecessary and needless use of force on an innocent man and we need the public’s help."

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 4370/26Aug.

To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org

