'Most wanted': Police appeal to trace violent Hackney offenders
The Met is appealing for the public’s help to trace some of its most wanted violent offenders in the run up to Christmas, and two suspects from Hackney are on the list.
Amanda Graham, 44, from north London, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching her licence conditions.
She was originally sentenced for a burglary which took place in Queens Drive, Finsbury Park on March 2017, and is "known to be violent" according to Scotland Yard.
Mitchel Page, 21, is wanted for a robbery that took place in June 2017 in Kingsland Road, Shoreditch, which allegedly saw him punch and kick the victim to steal their bank card.
Supt Claire Smart, of the violent crime taskforce, said: “These offenders have caused harm and destruction and it is our priority to arrest them to prevent them from causing further damage.”
If you see either of the suspects, call the Met on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
