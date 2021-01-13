News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police appeal for help to trace wanted Dalston man

Franki Berry

Published: 4:59 PM January 13, 2021   
Mahmoud Mustafe Ali

Mahmoud Mustafe Ali. - Credit: Met Police

Have you seen this wanted man from Dalston? 

Detectives from the Met’s Central East Command Unit are searching for Mahmoud Mustafe Ali, who's last known address is in Kingsland Road, for allegedly breaching bail conditions in November 2020. 

The 44-year-old has been charged in relation to an alleged assault in Kingsland Road on August 9 last year. 

He has links to Hackney and Barnet, is of a medium build and is around 5ft10ins.

Met Police officers have warned the public not to approach Mr Ali in person.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, Tweet @MetCC quoting 01GD/4748/20 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

