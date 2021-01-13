Police appeal for help to trace wanted Dalston man
Published: 4:59 PM January 13, 2021
- Credit: Met Police
Have you seen this wanted man from Dalston?
Detectives from the Met’s Central East Command Unit are searching for Mahmoud Mustafe Ali, who's last known address is in Kingsland Road, for allegedly breaching bail conditions in November 2020.
The 44-year-old has been charged in relation to an alleged assault in Kingsland Road on August 9 last year.
He has links to Hackney and Barnet, is of a medium build and is around 5ft10ins.
Met Police officers have warned the public not to approach Mr Ali in person.
You may also want to watch:
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, Tweet @MetCC quoting 01GD/4748/20 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Lockdown: Thirteen card players busted by police in Hackney social club
- 2 Hackney Council cyberattack: Stolen data published on the dark web
- 3 Islington residents 'distressed' by sewage flooding in new-build flats
- 4 Photographer captures community lifelines in Hackney during Covid pandemic
- 5 Homerton Hospital says 'stay home' after 'major incident' declared
- 6 Hackney chief exec to retire after helping build council into 'one of the best in the country'
- 7 Hoxton mother expands programme to tackle mental health in BAME communities
- 8 Hackney gym owners fined £1,000 for breaching Covid rules
- 9 Homerton High Street attack: Man in his 50s stabbed in the back
- 10 Three arrested over London Fields shooting that left innocent bystander paralysed