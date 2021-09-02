Published: 5:35 PM September 2, 2021

A 28-year-old man was arrested following several assaults on Jewish people in Hackney. - Credit: Met Police

A man has been arrested in connection with a number of assaults on Jewish people in Hackney.

Detectives from the Central East Command Unit have been conducting extensive enquiries following the series of incidents, which all occurred on August 18.

A 28-year-old man was arrested today (September 2) on suspicion of five racially aggravated assaults. He remains in custody at an east London police station.

On August 18 at 6.41pm, a 30-year-old man was struck on the head with a bottle on Cazenove Road, sustaining no injuries.

Later at 7.10pm, a 14-year-old boy was walking on Holmdale Terrace when he was approached and assaulted, sustaining no lasting injuries.

You may also want to watch:

At around 8.30pm on Stamford Hill, at the junction with Colberg Road, a 64-year-old man was struck in the face. He suffered facial injuries and fell to the ground, breaking a bone in his foot. He was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

Officers have also been informed of a fourth and fifth victim who have yet to contact police. Enquiries to speak to them are ongoing.