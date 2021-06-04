Woman arrested following Stamford Hill stabbing

Published: 2:39 PM June 4, 2021

A woman was arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Hackney. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died of stab wounds in Hackney.

Police were called to a property in Stamford Hill at 10.52am on Friday (June 4) to a report of a stabbing.

Officers attended and a man, believed to be in his 30s, was found with stab injuries.

He was treated at the scene by officers who carried out CPR before paramedics from London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance arrived.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man died at the scene a short time later.

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder. She has been taken into custody.

Homicide detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course and a crime scene has been put in place.

Enquiries are ongoing to notify his next of kin.

The man and the woman are believed to be known to each other and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident at this time.