Drivers arrested after fatal collision on M11 in Redbridge

Two people have been arrested after a collision on the M11 in Redbridge - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene after collision involving a silver Vauxhall Vectra and grey BMW 1 Series at around 12.50 am this morning (January 8).

The man's next of kin have been informed. He was a passenger in the Vectra along with three other men who were taken to hospital.

One of the men, a passenger in the car, is in a critical condition. Police report the condition of the two other men, including the driver, is not believed to be life-threatening.

The Vauxhall Vectra had struck barriers near to Junction 4 of the motorway.

The driver of the Vectra, a 24-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

The driver of the BMW, a 22-year-old woman, was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She has been taken into police custody.

Witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage that may have captured the collision or the moments before, are asked to call police on 101 or the witness line at Chadwell Heath Traffic garage on 020 8597 4874, quoting reference300/08jan.