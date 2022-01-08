News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Drivers arrested after fatal collision on M11 in Redbridge

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 11:29 AM January 8, 2022
Two people have been arrested after a collision on the M11 in Redbridge

Two people have been arrested after a collision on the M11 in Redbridge - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene after collision involving a silver Vauxhall Vectra and grey BMW 1 Series at around 12.50 am this morning (January 8). 

The man's next of kin have been informed. He was a passenger in the Vectra along with three other men who were taken to hospital. 

One of the men, a passenger in the car, is in a critical condition. Police report the condition of the two other men, including the driver, is not believed to be life-threatening.

The Vauxhall Vectra had struck barriers near to Junction 4 of the motorway.

The driver of the Vectra, a 24-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

The driver of the BMW, a 22-year-old woman, was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She has been taken into police custody.

Witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage that may have captured the collision or the moments before, are asked to call police on 101 or the witness line at Chadwell Heath Traffic garage on 020 8597 4874, quoting reference300/08jan.

Most Read

  1. 1 Three jailed after 'horrific' revenge attack on teenage boy near Finsbury Park
  2. 2 Cyber attack 'cost Hackney Council £10m' - audit finds
  3. 3 Woman who boarded bus at Seven Sisters 'racially abused TfL officer'
  1. 4 How many Covid patients are in hospital in Hackney?
  2. 5 Men jailed after violent Mare Street robberies
  3. 6 Man arrested after fire at suspected cannabis factory in Clapton
  4. 7 Drug dealer jailed after being caught with cannabis and cash
  5. 8 Inner north and east London travel disruptions over the next week
  6. 9 Police launch probe after man dies in Hackney workshop fire 
  7. 10 Boys, 11 and 13, detained after man assaulted near Stamford Hill
Redbridge News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Raaid Ressaf, Bhaye Khodabukus and Omar Bakali

London Live News

Guilty: North London criminals jailed in December 2021

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Vikki van Someren and Anthony St John van Someren in Hackney with the Bike Shed Community Response volunteers

New Year Honours 2021: Trevor Phillips and motorcycle couple recognised

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Woman arrested following attack on Victoria Park Road, Hackney, has been taken to an east London hospital

London Live News

Woman detained under Mental Health Act after November stabbing

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death at Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London. Picture date: Friday December 31, 2021.

London Live News

Two fatal stabbings an hour apart makes 2021 worst year for teen killings

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon