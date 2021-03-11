Eight people arrested after gun was allegedly fired in Hackney

Published: 4:46 PM March 11, 2021

Pownall Road, where gunshots were reported to have been heard. - Credit: Google Maps

Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a gun was fired in Hackney.

On January 31, police officers were called to Pownall Road to reports that a firearm had been discharged.

Officers investigating the incident, which did not result in any reports of injuries, said they believe one gang had been targeted by another gang.

Carrying out warrants alongside specialist firearms officers at eight residential addresses in Hackney, Leyton and Barkingside, detectives from the Central East Gangs Task Force arrested six men and two women aged between 18 and 22 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

They all remain in police custody.

You may also want to watch:

Det Ch Supt Marcus Barnett, from Central East Command Unit, said: “Discharging a firearm in public and targeting others in the street is an incredibly reckless act. Thankfully on the occasion this happened, no one was hurt - but that could have been a very different story and we could easily be investigating a murder."

He said an "enormous amount of painstaking work" led to the warrants this morning.

"My message to my community is one of reassurance - we are absolutely determined to reduce violent crime and will continue to relentlessly pursue those who so brazenly commit such offences and put you in danger.

“If you know of anybody that has access to firearms or any other weapon, then I would urge you to report it anonymously to Crimestoppers.”

Det Sgt Andy Rice, who led the operation, said: “Conspiracy to commit murder is a very serious offence and if convicted these individuals could face a lengthy prison sentence."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 with reference CAD 7551/31JAN21.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or its youth service Fearless at https://www.fearless.org.