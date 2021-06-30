Appeal to identify man following attempts to snatch schoolboy on Brick Lane

Published: 7:59 AM June 30, 2021 Updated: 8:16 AM June 30, 2021

A man police wish to speak to in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a five-year-old boy. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

An image of a man has been released in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a five-year-old boy.

Detectives are appealing for the public's help to identify a man they wish to speak to after a child was approached and grabbed on his way home from school in Tower Hamlets.

Police were called at 6.42 on Friday June 25, following a report that an unknown man had approached the schoolboy as he walked along Brick Lane.

The man is alleged to have followed the boy before trying to grab him by the hand.

But fortunately, the five-year-old was with two other family members and the group was able to get to a family friends home to alert the police.

The boy was not physically harmed in the incident but police say it would have been scary for him and those with him.

The man was described as being of Asian appearance, aged in his 20s or 30s.

He was wearing a navy jumper, black jeans, black trainers and a black hat at the time of the incident and the ongoing investigation has seen detectives carrying out a comprehensive search of CCTV cameras.

The search has led to police releasing an image of a man and they hope the public can help identify him.

Officers are continuing to provide support to the schoolboy's family.

Anyone who can identify the man, or who was other information about the incident, is asked to call police on 101 or tweet MetCC, providing the reference 6617/25JUN.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Officers are not aware of any reports of similar incidents in the area, but in order to provide reassurance to the community, there will be an increased high visibility police presence at key times in the coming week, including school drop off and pick up periods.