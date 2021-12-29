Boleyn Road in Dalston, where a man was stabbed on December 27, 2021 - Credit: Google

A man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in Dalston.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, was rushed to hospital following the attack in Boleyn Road at about 7.30pm on Tuesday (December 27).

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said his condition is "not life-threatening".

The attack prompted police in Hackney to implement a Section 60 order across the whole of the borough yesterday.

This order gives police officers the authority to stop and search anyone in a certain area, and can be rolled out when a senior officer believes there is a possibility of serious violence, or when weapons are involved.

Normally officers require "reasonable grounds" when undertaking stop and searches.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5091/27dec or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.