The cyclist was attacked in Approach Close, Stoke Newington - Credit: Google

A 15-year-old boy from Hackney has been charged after a woman out riding her bike was stabbed in Stoke Newington.

The victim, who is in her mid-40s, was cycling in Approach Close when she was attacked around 11.15pm last Thursday (June 23).

She was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition, which is not life-threatening, according to Scotland Yard.

The juvenile, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Monday (June 27).

He was charged with attempted murder and robbery today (June 29) and is due to appear at Stratford Magistrates’ Court later.

Witnesses or people with any information are asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC, quoting CAD 8512/23JUN.

To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.