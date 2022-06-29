News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Boy, 15, charged with attempted murder of woman out riding bike

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 12:44 PM June 29, 2022
The cyclist was attacked in Approach Close, Stoke Newington

The cyclist was attacked in Approach Close, Stoke Newington - Credit: Google

A 15-year-old boy from Hackney has been charged after a woman out riding her bike was stabbed in Stoke Newington.

The victim, who is in her mid-40s, was cycling in Approach Close when she was attacked around 11.15pm last Thursday (June 23).

She was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition, which is not life-threatening, according to Scotland Yard.

The juvenile, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Monday (June 27).

He was charged with attempted murder and robbery today (June 29) and is due to appear at Stratford Magistrates’ Court later.

Witnesses or people with any information are asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC, quoting CAD 8512/23JUN.

To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Hackney News
Stoke Newington News
East London News

Don't Miss

Series of sexual assaults in the Hackney Marshes area

London Live News

Wanted: Suspect sought after series of sexual assaults in Hackney...

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Day-Mer’s culture and arts festival returned

Hackney festival celebrating Turkish and Kurdish culture returns

Julius Lawless-Master

Logo Icon
Wheler Street in Shoreditch, where someone is thought to have thrown a metal pole onto the railway track

London Live News

Pole thrown on railway tracks 'caused over 11 hours of delays'

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Black and white image of railway train at station

Transport for London

TfL worker launches petition to reinstate Finsbury Park to Edgware railway

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon