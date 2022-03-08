Gilpin Road in Lower Clapton, where a gun was fired as a gang fought with knives, according to Scotland Yard - Credit: Google

A 17-year-old boy was shot in broad daylight in Hackney yesterday afternoon, as a gang of youths brawled with knives.

Emergency services were called at about 1.30pm yesterday - March 7 - to Gilpin Road in Lower Clapton, following reports of a group of youths fighting with knives and a gun being fired.

Police officers and London Ambulance Service attended, but the gang had left the scene.

About 10 minutes later police were alerted to a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in Belgrade Road, Dalston - just over two miles away.

He was taken to hospital where his injuries have been assessed as non-life threatening.

Both incidences are being treated as linked by detectives who are investigating the shooting, who are now appealing to the public for help.

Three youths aged 18 and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and remain in police custody.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Trident specialist crime teams are investigating the incident, with support from Central East borough command unit.

Det Insp Matthew Webb who is leading the investigation said: “Our investigation is in its early stages and we are keen to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to officers.

"This shooting has occurred in the middle of the day in a busy residential street in east London, so we are confident someone saw something that could help us.

"I'd ask residents to check door cam footage to see if this incident was recorded, likewise motorists please check any dash cam recordings.

"No matter how insignificant you may think it, please get in touch and let my detectives decide what is important to our investigation.

He added: "The Met needs the support and help of our communities to bring those individuals who are willing to endanger others by using firearms on the streets of London to justice and to help us in preventing further people from being injured in similar circumstance.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote reference CAD 3353/07MAR22.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.