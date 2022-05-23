News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Appeal: CCTV image released after mosque attacked with bottles

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 4:28 PM May 23, 2022
A CCTV image shows a man police wish to trace following a Shoreditch incident

A CCTV image shows a man police wish to trace following a Shoreditch incident - Credit: Metropolitan Police

CCTV footage has been released after bottles were thrown and a mosque was damaged in Shoreditch. 

Police were called at around 6.45pm on Wednesday - May 18 - to reports of racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage at Shoredtich Mosque on Redchurch Street. 

A man was seen to throw bottles at the building causing damage to windows. No one was hurt during the incident.

Investigating officers - from the Met's Central East command unit - have released an image of someone they wish to trace. 

The picture was captured on CCTV near to the mosque. There have been no arrests and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

A local faith officer is liaising with representatives from the mosque and officers are providing reassurance patrols in the area

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6831/18May.

To remain 100 percent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.

Information can also be provided to and advice obtained from tellmamauk.org.

