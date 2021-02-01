CCTV appeal after girl assaulted on Stoke Newington bus

Published: 2:21 PM February 1, 2021

Police wish to speak to this man after a girl was sexually assaulted on a bus in Stoke Newington.

At about 4.50pm on November 17 last year, a girl was sexually assaulted while travelling along route 55.

Anyone who recognises this man is asked to contact the police as he may be able to help with their investigation.

He is just one of six people officers are hoping to identify in connection with crimes on buses around London.

Other incidents happened in Freemasons Road in Newham, near King William Lane in Greenwich, in the Overhill Road area of Dulwich, between Northolt and Greenford and in the Uxbridge Road area of Hayes.

You may also want to watch:

Det Sgt Ian Beattie, of the Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: "These despicable acts are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We will continue to do all we can to make bus routes safe for those travelling."

Mandy McGregor, Transport for London’s head of transport policing and community safety, said: “The bus network is a low crime environment but when heinous acts like these are committed we are relentless in our pursuit of the perpetrators."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or tweet @MetCC, or call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.