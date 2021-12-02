CCTV: Dog walker helped raped teen, 19, call the police in Hackney

Detectives are appealing to find a dog walker who helped a 19-year-old call the police after she was raped in Hackney.

The incident occurred near to St Leonards Church on Shoreditch High Street on August 24, 2019, at around 5am.

The dog walker came across the victim and her friend outside the church and walked them to Shoreditch Overground station.

He is described as a white man aged between 30-40 years old and he was thought to be walking a large short haired mastiff dog.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on August 29, 2019 on suspicion of rape and has been released under investigation.

DC Rob Johnston, leading the investigation, said: “This man helped the woman on the night and I am appealing to him to help us now.

"We have previously shared this image at the time and on a number of occasions since but I am renewing this appeal in the hope that the man comes forward as he may not have realised the victim made a report to the police.



“We really need to speak to him about what he saw that night. I want to be clear - this man is a witness and he is not in any trouble.

“I appreciate that a number of years have passed since that night and the investigation has progressed significantly over that period, however, identifying and speaking to this man is a priority.

“The team has been working to bring the man responsible for this terrible crime to justice and we remain as committed two years on and will remain so until the man responsible is brought before the courts.”

If you recognise yourself as the man described or if you have any information that could help the investigation call police on 101 and quote CAD 1551/30NOV21 or tweet @MetCC.

Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.