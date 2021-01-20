News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man wrestled to floor during attempted robbery in Finsbury Park

Franki Berry

Published: 5:42 PM January 20, 2021    Updated: 5:51 PM January 20, 2021
CCTV appeal after Finsbury Park station robbery

Do you recognise this man? - Credit: BTP

CCTV images have been released after a would-be robber pulled a man onto the floor of Finsbury Park station in a bid to steal his phone. 

Between 8pm and 8.20pm on November 7 last year, a man unsuccessfully tried to grab another man's mobile from his hand near the station platforms.

Unperturbed, he pulled the victim to the floor and continued to try to get the phone. 

As it was now in the victim's pocket, he instead snatched the man's headphones off his head.

Grabbing the headphones back, the victim called for help and the perpetrator ran out of the station. 

British Transport Police (BTP) officers believe the man in the CCTV images will be able to help with their investigation. 

Anyone with information should text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 with reference 2000083159.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

