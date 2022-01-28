A man has been charged with racially aggravated ABH and with possession of an offensive weapon after two man were assault on Wednesday night - Credit: Google Maps

An 18-year-old has been charged after two Jewish men were assaulted in Stamford Hill on Wednesday night.

Police were called to Cadoxton Avenue just before 10pm on January 26 after receiving reports of an assault.

Malaki Thorpe, of Fairview Road in Tottenham, was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm (ABH).

He has now been charged with two counts of racially aggravated ABH and one count of possession of an offensive weapon, and will appear before Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court this morning (January 28).

The Met confirmed the attack - which happened the day before Holocaust Memorial Day - is being treating as a hate crime.

One man suffered bruising and a fractured bone in his hand while the second also suffered bruising and an eye injury.

Both were taken to a north London hospital; officers continue to liaise with the victims and members of the community.

The Shomrim neighbourhood watch team aided the victims and police after the attack, which has also been condemned by Haringey Council's cabinet member for stronger and safer communities.

Cllr Erdal Dogan said: "We will not tolerate hate crime in Haringey, and I applaud the police, the Stamford Hill Shomrim and the local community for acting quickly to apprehend the suspect."