News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Teenager charged after Jewish men attacked in Stamford Hill

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 9:28 AM January 28, 2022
Man from Fairview Road, N15, charged after attack on Jewish men in Cadoxton Avenue, Haringey

A man has been charged with racially aggravated ABH and with possession of an offensive weapon after two man were assault on Wednesday night - Credit: Google Maps

An 18-year-old has been charged after two Jewish men were assaulted in Stamford Hill on Wednesday night.

Police were called to Cadoxton Avenue just before 10pm on January 26 after receiving reports of an assault.

Malaki Thorpe, of Fairview Road in Tottenham, was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm (ABH).

He has now been charged with two counts of racially aggravated ABH and one count of possession of an offensive weapon, and will appear before Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court this morning (January 28).

The Met confirmed the attack - which happened the day before Holocaust Memorial Day - is being treating as a hate crime.

One man suffered bruising and a fractured bone in his hand while the second also suffered bruising and an eye injury.

Both were taken to a north London hospital; officers continue to liaise with the victims and members of the community. 

The Shomrim neighbourhood watch team aided the victims and police after the attack, which has also been condemned by Haringey Council's cabinet member for stronger and safer communities.

Cllr Erdal Dogan said: "We will not tolerate hate crime in Haringey, and I applaud the police, the Stamford Hill Shomrim and the local community for acting quickly to apprehend the suspect."

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Hate crime
Stamford Hill News
Haringey News
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man was stabbed in Sandbrook Road, Stoke Newington

London Live News

Man rushed to hospital following Stoke Newington stabbing

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 07/01/2022 of Health Secretary Sajid Javid talking to consultant, Steve James who h

Health

'Catastrophic consequences': Hundreds of unvaccinated could lose work at...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Delivery drivers from Deliveroo, JustEat and UberEats held a demonstration at Hackney Town Hall

Dalston delivery drivers demand shelter, safety and 'dignity'

Mia Lyndon

Logo Icon
Church Street is included in Stoke Newington's low traffic neighbourhood (LTN)

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

Revealed: Hackney, Islington and Newham are boroughs with most LTNs

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon