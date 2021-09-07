News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Hackney art heist sees £1,500 painting stolen from Shoreditch gallery

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 3:52 PM September 7, 2021   
Stephen Harwood's painting of Commercial Street was stolen from Studio 1.1 gallery in Shoreditch. 

Stephen Harwood's painting of Commercial Street was stolen from Studio 1.1 gallery in Shoreditch. - Credit: Stephen Harwood

A painting of Commercial Street in Tower Hamlets, worth £1,500, was stolen from a Shoreditch art gallery last month - causing upset to its artist.  

Hackney artist Stephen Harwood said the theft was "awful" and an "unfortunate incident".

His recent painting Commercial Street Facade was the only piece stolen, some time between 2-5pm, on Saturday (August 28) from Studio 1.1 gallery on Redchurch Street, Shoreditch. 

Stephen told the Gazette: "It’s never happened before, to me or the gallery and it’s strange because people are normally very respectful of artists and pictures, particularly pictures of local places.

"It’s hardly something that can transfer into cash very easily. Perhaps they really, really wanted it and the location was in some way important to them - I don’t know."

Commercial Street Facade painting by Stephen Harwood.

The 60 by 55cm painting, called Commercial Street Facade, was the only piece stolen at a Shoreditch exhibition on August 28. - Credit: Stephen Harwood

The painting depicts a façade located just down the road from the gallery.

You may also want to watch:

It was being displayed at a group show featuring more than 30 artists and Stephen was hoping to showcase it in a solo show he had coming up in a couple of weeks called Gone Tomorrow. He is now trying to remake the paining, "against the clock, bigger and hopefully better". 

He says the gallery is invigilated with a monitor covering the door but no CCTV. He adds that the gallery's owner was chatting to a client at the time when the painting is believed to have been taken off the wall. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Thousands oppose Stoke Newington Church Street bus gate
  2. 2 West Yorkshire man charged with assaults on Jewish people in Stamford Hill
  3. 3 Hackney LTN legal challenge defeated
  1. 4 Cargo bike sharing comes to Stoke Newington, London Fields and Shoreditch
  2. 5 Shoreditch's new stylish hotel and private members club.
  3. 6 Vote: Tell us your favourite pub, cafe and restaurant in Hackney
  4. 7 Homerton Covid patient died after being left without oxygen for over 20 minutes
  5. 8 New £200,000 skatepark planned for Finsbury Park
  6. 9 The oldest eel and pie house family on tradition, destiny and a new Essex shop
  7. 10 Vaccines push continues as Rabbis request visiting clinics at synagogues

Stephen said: "There were smaller pieces nearer the door, so we believe the piece was required or targeted."

Stephen Harwood's painting (on the right) was stolen from Studio 1.1 gallery in Shoreditch. 

Stephen Harwood's painting (on the right) was stolen from Studio 1.1 gallery in Shoreditch. Other works of his have been bought by famous names like Sir Ian McKellen and David Hockney. - Credit: Stephen Harwood

Stephen Harwood lives and works in Hackney and has been painting about East London for more than 30-years. Famous names like David Hockney, Sir Ian Mckellen and Matthew Parris own his works of art and novelist Peter Ackroyd has described Stephen as "one of London's finest interpreters". 

A spokesperson for the Met said: "Police are investigating an allegation of theft after a painting was reportedly stolen from an art gallery in Redchurch Street, Tower Hamlets, on the afternoon of August 28."

Enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made. 

Arts & Culture
Shoreditch News
Hackney News
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Images show the moments after a car crashed into a Hackney bike shop. 

Car crashes into Hackney bike shop

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Police flashing lights.

Man arrested following assaults on Jewish people in Stamford Hill

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
A police hat and vest.

Hate crime

Stamford Hill assaults: Suspect may have Yorkshire accent

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Guildford Law Courts where Dane Messam has appeared at the Magistrate's Court charged with murder

Finsbury Park murder suspect in court after woman’s body found beside...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon