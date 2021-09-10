Cressida Dick to stay on as Met Police commissioner until 2024
Cressida Dick has been given another two years as commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, which she will now lead until 2024.
Home Secretary Priti Patel confirmed that the Queen has granted an extension to Dame Cressida's extension.
This is despite a number of high-profile figures signing an open letter to the prime minister accusing the commissioner of “presiding over a culture of incompetence and cover-up”.
Ms Patel said the extension to her contract will provide “continuity and stability as we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic and recruit 20,000 additional police officers”.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he supported the decision, adding: “This will provide the experienced and strong leadership we need as our city emerges from the pandemic.”
During her tenure, Dame Cressida’s leadership and the Met’s integrity have faced criticism over a number of issues. They include officers’ handling of a vigil held in memory of Sarah Everard, the marketing executive murdered by former Met Police Pc Wayne Couzens in March.
The letter sent earlier this week urged Boris Johnson to replace the commissioner, arguing that she “must be properly investigated for her conduct, along with predecessors and those in her inner circle, who she appointed and who have questions to answer”.
Signatories included Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Lady Diana Brittan, former Tory MP Harvey Proctor and broadcaster Paul Gambaccini – who have all expressed disappointment or criticism of the police over cases affecting them.
Earlier on Friday, Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, which represents more than 30,000 officers in London, said Dame Cressida had the “full support of the rank and file”.
Dame Cressida said: “I am immensely honoured and humbled to have been asked to extend my time as commissioner for a further two years. I am proud to continue to serve my city.
“I look forward to continuing to work with my dedicated, courageous colleagues and the public to create an even more visible, stronger and professional Met. We will strive to prevent and reduce violence and the crimes Londoners care most about, bring more criminals to justice, and protect, support and build the confidence of all our communities.
“I’d like to thank the mayor, the home secretary and the prime minister for the confidence they have shown in me. I am acutely aware that there are many excellent leaders in policing."
