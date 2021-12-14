A joint council and police project has seen a reduction in crime in Hackney Central areas - Credit: Holly Chant

Robbery and antisocial behaviour in the Narrow Way and Mare Street areas has fallen significantly in recent months, data has shown.

Hackney Council and Met Police have put the drop down to a new initiative.

The project saw robbery and antisocial behaviour crimes drop by a third between July and September 2021 in the Hackney Central areas, from 75 to 53 incidents.

The project led to community protection notices being issued to three people responsible for "the majority of antisocial behaviour in Hackney Central", the council reported.

It also resulted in the seizure of counterfeit tobacco from a local business and of over £2,200 worth of counterfeit tobacco and medication from a member of the public.

The council's portfolio holder for community safety Cllr Susan Fajana-Thomas said: “Officers from across the council have worked closely with the police to achieve this reduction in crime in Hackney Central, and help create a better environment for all local residents.

"We’ll continue to listen to what local people have told us about making Hackney Central safer and we’ll work with traders, partners and residents to help make sure Hackney is a place everyone can enjoy. I would urge anyone experiencing antisocial behaviour to report it to the police or anonymously to Crimestoppers.”

The project also involved the removal of graffiti and illegally parked mopeds, as well as crime prevention patrols by the police and the council’s Community Safety and Enforcement service.

The initiative was launched following feedback from the Hackney Central Conversation – a council-led engagement which saw around 2,000 people give their views on the area, with community safety highlighted as a top concern.

Additionally, outreach visits from Young Hackney and Women at the Well ensured vulnerable residents were referred to local support services.

Residents can make a report to the police by calling 999 in emergencies or 101 in non-emergencies, or by visiting www.met.police.uk.

Or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To add your views to the Hackney Central Conversation visit https://hcc.commonplace.is











