Hackney man found guilty after murdering victim with scissors

Published: 7:17 PM December 18, 2020

A Hackney man has been convicted after stabbing a 24-year-old through the heart with a pair of scissors in Waltham Forest.

Ozughan Altun, 30, of Dalston Square, was found guilty of murder at Wood Green Crown Court on December 18.

READ MORE: Dalston man Oguzhan Altun charged with Walthamstow stabbing murder

Michael Baptista. - Credit: Met Police

The court heard that at 7.15pm on December 19 last year, Altun saw Michael Paul Baptista on Bromley Road, near the defendant's shop in Waltham Forest, and an altercation erupted.

Altun stabbed the victim, who was the ex-boyfriend of Altun's girlfriend, five times and left him to die on the street.

Police officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics were called and despite their best efforts, Michael was died at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Altun had also called police to claim he had been attacked by Michael and was taken to hospital, where he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers found a drawing of Michael in Altun's pockets and a scribbled note: “Michael is an idiot."

When he was interviewed, Altun said he had been hit over the head by Michael, acted in self-defence and been “petrified”.

CCTV revealed Altun had threatened the victim, who backed away, and footage captured the moment Altun threw away the murder weapon.

During the investigation, officers found a video on Altun’s phone of him burning a strip of passport-style photos with his girlfriend and Michael's faces on them. They also found countless messages relating to Michael in the months leading to the attack.

The jury heard Altun’s girlfriend had been in a relationship with Michael in a period when she was temporarily broken up with Altun.

Before the attack, Michael had requested he and Altun meet to discuss the woman they had both dated.

Altun was charged on December 21, 2019 with murder and possession of a bladed article, with the trial starting on November 23 this year.

Det Sgt Gurj Singh said: “Michael’s family attended the trial and has been saddened and deeply affected by the events of December 19, 2019.

"I would like to pay tribute to Michael’s father and brother who have shown strength in attending court throughout the trial and for the family’s support to our investigation. I would like to pay tribute to their strength and support to our investigation."

Altun is due to be sentenced on January 26 at Wood Green Crown Court.