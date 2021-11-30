News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Jailed: 'Evil' Dalston rapist who tried to flee country by Eurostar

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 6:22 PM November 30, 2021
Saico Djop, 24, of Dalston Lane, was jailed for nine years at Wood Green Crown Court

Saico Djop, 24, of Dalston Lane, was jailed for nine years at Wood Green Crown Court - Credit: Met Police

An "evil" rapist who abused a teenage girl and was caught by police as he tried to flee the country by Eurostar has been jailed for nine years.

Saico Djop, of Dalston Lane, was given the term at Wood Green Crown Court on yesterday - November 29 - after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to rape, attempted rape of a girl aged under 13, sexual touching and possession or control of identity documents with intent.

The victim attended hospital after feeling unwell in September, and confided to staff that she had been raped by Djop many times since the age of 12.

In a statement given to police the next day, she described how the abuse would take place in secret, adding that the 24-year-old would often threaten her to get her to do what he wanted.

Djop was arrested later that same day at the Eurostar terminal in London, after authorities found him in possession of an identity document in someone else’s name.

He had apparently intended to flee to Portugal.

Det Const Natasha Malone, from the central east child abuse investigation team, said: "Djop's abuse was calculated and evil.

"He would control the victim's access to food, money and clothing, leaving her desperate and at his mercy, all to satisfy his own sexual desires.

"The bravery the victim has shown is nothing short of incredible.

"Her courage in disclosing what was happening, through to supporting us through our investigation, has led to the man who abused her brought to justice.

"I urge any victims of sexual offences to contact us. We will listen to you, we will investigate, and we'll do everything in our power to put offenders behind bars."

Djop was also issued with an indefinite sexual harm prevention order, and will be placed on the sex offender's register indefinitely.

The Met urges anyone who believes they have been a victim or rape or sexual assault to report it as soon as possible.

Anyone not ready to talk to the police can contact The Havens specialist centres across London for support and advice. 

