Man dies after reports of shooting in Dalston
A man died after police were called to Dalston in the early hours of Saturday following reports of a shooting.
Officers found a seriously injured man, believed to be aged in his 30s, in Gillett Square, Dalston, at about 1am.
Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police set up a crime scene and launched an investigation after initially responding to reports of shots fired in the area.
Enquiries are under way to confirm the man’s identity and inform his next of kin.
Officers are also working to establish the exact nature of the man’s injuries. A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.
A crime scene remains in place. No arrest has been made at this early stage.
Anyone with information or any witnesses are urged to call 101, reference CAD 412/08may.
To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.