Dismissed: Corrupt Hackney cop who helped launder hundreds of thousands of pounds of drug money

Published: 8:52 PM November 26, 2020 Updated: 8:45 PM December 7, 2020

Kashif Mahmood has been dismissed from the Met. Picture: Met Police - Credit: Archant

A corrupt cop who was involved in the wholesale movement of drugs and laundering hundreds of thousands of pounds has been dismissed without notice following his criminal conviction.

Pc Kashif Mahmood drove around in a marked police car wearing his uniform, working with an associate who posed as a police officer to seize huge amounts of cash from couriers, which was either due to be laundered or which had been provided to the couriers as payment for drugs.

A Met misconduct hearing was held today following the Stoke Newington-based officer’s conviction for misconduct in public office and conspiracy to acquire criminal property.

Mahmood is currently remanded in custody ahead of sentencing next month, after he pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court on August 5 , and was convicted alongside five others.

The Met’s anti-corruption command launched what turned out to be a complex investigation into Mahmood’s activities in March, and arrested him the following month.

The misconduct hearing was held today to answer allegations that Mahmood’s conduct amounted to a breach of the standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct, honesty and integrity and duties and responsibilities.

All allegations were found to be proven and he was dismissed without notice after it was decided they amounted to gross misconduct.

Commander Paul Betts, from the MPS directorate of professional standards, said: “This is a very serious matter and there is absolutely no place for corruption within the Metropolitan Police Service.

“Following his conviction at court it is entirely right Pc Mahmood has been dismissed and he will also be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list.”

It is not the first time Mahmood has been hauled before the courts for a criminal offence during his time as a cop.

Two years ago he was ordered to do 200 hours of community service after assaulting a man at a crime scene in Lower Clapton.