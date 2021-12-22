Corey Lewis, of Andrew Marvell House, Stoke Newington was jailed for four years on December 14. - Credit: Essex Police

A county lines drug dealer from Stoke Newington has been jailed after police caught him with cannabis and thousands of pounds.

Corey Lewis was arrested after being stopped in Stanway, near Colchester while driving an Audi A4.

He was found to have two bags of cannabis and more than £3,000 with him. Officers were then able to link him to a known drug line operating in Colchester.

He was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Lewis, of Andrew Marvell House, admitted both charges and was jailed for four years at Chelmsford Crown Court on December 14.