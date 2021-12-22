News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Drug dealer jailed after being caught with cannabis and cash

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:56 PM December 22, 2021
Corey Lewis, of Andrew Marvell House, Stoke Newington

Corey Lewis, of Andrew Marvell House, Stoke Newington was jailed for four years on December 14. - Credit: Essex Police

A county lines drug dealer from Stoke Newington has been jailed after police caught him with cannabis and thousands of pounds.

Corey Lewis was arrested after being stopped in Stanway, near Colchester while driving an Audi A4. 

He was found to have two bags of cannabis and more than £3,000 with him. Officers were then able to link him to a known drug line operating in Colchester. 

He was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Lewis, of Andrew Marvell House, admitted both charges and was jailed for four years at Chelmsford Crown Court on December 14.

London Live News
Stoke Newington News
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Moynul Hoque is one of three men who have admitted trying to smuggle £5.5m worth of cocaine

London Live News

Upper Clapton drug smuggler admits £5.5m cocaine conspiracy

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The defendants pleaded not guilty at Wood Green Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA

London Live News

'Audacious' fraudster conned Hackney hotel staff

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A brand new secondary school and sixth form is opening in Shoreditch Park

Data

How much does it cost to live near Hackney's best schools?

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
"High harm" offenders are wanted for alleged offences across London, including in Islington, Hackney, Camden and Dagenham

London Live News

Wanted: Can these 'high harm' offenders be found before Christmas?

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon