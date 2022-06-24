News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
8 charged after drugs raids in Hackney and Tower Hamlets

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:44 PM June 24, 2022
Clapton assault: four men will appear before Thames Magistrates' Court. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Eight people appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court charged with drug offences - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Eight people have been charged in connection with crack cocaine and heroin dealing after a series of raids in east London.

Police carried out a number of warrants on Wednesday - June 22 - in the Hackney and Tower Hamlets areas as part of an operation targeting drug supply.

The Met says eight people were charged the same day with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin.

The accused include:

  • Muhammad Jahan, 22, of Cambridge Heath Road, E1;
  • Shuhan Ahmed, 24, of Stepney Way, E1;
  • Tahirul Islam, 23, also of Stepney Way, E1;
  • Umar Hussain, 24, of Pollard Street, E2;
  • Mohammed Ashar Miah, 21, of Shandy Street, E1.

Three of the eight are additionally charged with possession of criminal property. They are:

  • Nasir Ahmed, 24, of Killick Way, E1;
  • Syed Emdad, 23, of Wyke Road, E3;
  • Shumon Miah, 24, of Arrow Road, E3, who is also accused of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin); and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).

All eight were due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court yesterday - Thursday, June 23.

An update on that hearing is awaited from the court.

London Live News
Hackney News
Tower Hamlets News

