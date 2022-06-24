Eight people appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court charged with drug offences - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Eight people have been charged in connection with crack cocaine and heroin dealing after a series of raids in east London.

Police carried out a number of warrants on Wednesday - June 22 - in the Hackney and Tower Hamlets areas as part of an operation targeting drug supply.

The Met says eight people were charged the same day with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin.

The accused include:

Muhammad Jahan, 22, of Cambridge Heath Road, E1;

Shuhan Ahmed, 24, of Stepney Way, E1;

Tahirul Islam, 23, also of Stepney Way, E1;

Umar Hussain, 24, of Pollard Street, E2;

Mohammed Ashar Miah, 21, of Shandy Street, E1.

Three of the eight are additionally charged with possession of criminal property. They are:

Nasir Ahmed, 24, of Killick Way, E1;

Syed Emdad, 23, of Wyke Road, E3;

Shumon Miah, 24, of Arrow Road, E3, who is also accused of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin); and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).

All eight were due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court yesterday - Thursday, June 23.

An update on that hearing is awaited from the court.