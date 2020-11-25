Appeal after elderly man targeted in ‘cowardly’ Hackney robbery
- Credit: Metropolitan Police
A 71-year-old man was pushed over and robbed as he tried to withdraw money from a cash machine in Hackney.
Met Police officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to trace following the incident, which happened on October 5 at 12.50am in Stoke Newington.
The victim was drawing money out of a cash machine at a petrol garage when he was approached by a man asking for £5.
After the victim declined, the man pushed him over and stole cash and a bank card before fleeing on foot towards Stamford Hill.
The 71-year-old was left “shocked and upset” following the attack but was otherwise uninjured.
You may also want to watch:
Det Con Farhang Razavi, of the Central East Command Unit, said: “This cowardly attack left the victim shocked and upset.
“We urge any members of the public who can help our enquiries to make contact.”
Most Read
- 1 Morning Lane campaigners’ Tesco consultation engages 10 times more people than the developer’s one
- 2 Police appeal to identify man following Old Street nightclub sex assault
- 3 Muswell Hill men convicted over killing of David Bello-Monerville
- 4 Hackney man among 17 charged following warrants operation
- 5 London Fields shooting: Police believe ‘innocent bystander’ was caught in gangland crossfire as drill music video was filmed
- 6 Dismissed: Corrupt Hackney cop who helped launder hundreds of thousands of pounds of drug money
- 7 ‘She doesn’t know how we feel’: Windrush victims slam deportation comment by Priti Patel
- 8 Hackney cyber attack puts property market ‘on pause’
- 9 Killer Kieron Brown jailed for stabbing Exauce Ngimbi through the heart in Lower Clapton
- 10 Two men charged with attempted murder after gun fired in Hoxton Street
Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV should call 101 with reference CAD 224/5 Oct.
Alternatively tweet @MetCC or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.