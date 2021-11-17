Five convicted for 'horrifying' Broadway Market stabbing

Police were called to reports of a knife fight in the popular market street in July 2020. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A group of five individuals have been convicted after the stabbing of a 15-year-old in Broadway Market.

Seven individuals were initially charged in connection with the attack, which police have said was so frightening that some eye witnesses believed it to be a terrorist attack.

Following a two-week trial at Harrow Crown Court, five were convicted of crimes including GBH with intent and violent disorder.

Police were called to the busy market shortly after 11.20pm on Thursday, July 30, 2020, to reports of a group fighting with knives.

Arriving within four minutes, officers found a 15-year-old with multiple stab wounds; after receiving first aid he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspects fled the scene on bikes before police arrived, but officers found a large machete in the vicinity of the stabbing.

Hackney Gangs Task Force launched an investigation, analysing hours of CCTV footage which showed the culprits actively searching for their target.

Between August 2020 and May 2021, a series of dawn raids took place to arrest seven subjects.

During the investigation, officers analysed the phone of one of the perpetrators, discovering that the step counter showed a significant number of steps at the time of the stabbing and no steps immediately after when police were searching for suspects.

Police Constable Cal Gregory, of the Hackney Gangs Task Force, said: “This was a horrifying incident for the victim and the many members of the public who were in the area at the time enjoying their evening.

“The CCTV speaks for itself and shows the stark reality and impact of knife crime on the wider community.

“It is worrying to see the young ages of defendants who were armed with machetes. The victim was also charged separately as a main aggressor in the stabbing.

“The incident was born out of rival groups looking to get one up on the other, however the suspects claimed they were acting in self-defence.

“Tackling violence is the top priority of the Met I’d like to thank the various members of the public who came forward to assist the investigation that helped hold these dangerous individuals accountable.

“The victim did not support a police prosecution so this sends a strong message to all violent individuals that we will pursue a case wherever possible.’’

Kyle Taylor, 26, of Hackney was charged with attempted murder, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon – he pleaded guilty to the possession charge and to GBH with intent and violent disorder.

Courtney Paul, 24, of Tottenham, was charged with attempted murder, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He pleaded guilty to the possession charge, was found guilty of GBH with intent and violent disorder and not guilty of attempted murder.

A 15-year-old male from Hackney, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with GBH with intent and violent disorder, but was found not guilty on all charges.

A unnamed 17-year-old male from Hackney was charged with GBH with intent and violent disorder; he was found guilty on both charges.

William Guy, 18, from Hackney, was charged with attempted murder, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He pleaded guilty to GBH with intent, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon and was found not guilty of attempted murder.

Montel Asiedu, 25, from Hackney, was charged with violent disorder and GBH with intent but was acquitted by the court at the start of the trial.

An unnamed 17-year-old male from Hackney was charged with GBH with intent and violent disorder – he was found guilty of both.

They will be sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on February 7, 2022.

The victim of the stabbing was arrested in August 2020 and charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon; he pleaded guilty of March 16, 2020, at Stratford Magistrates’ Court and was referred to Hackney Youth Offender panel.