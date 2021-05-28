Four charged with firearms offences after vehicle stop in Hackney
- Credit: Metropolitan Police
Four people have been charged with firearm offences following a vehicle stop in Hackney.
Mazlum Sigirtmac, 30, Tia O'Garro, 23, Bailey McKenzie, 24, and Abu Faye, 21, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (May 26) after police stopped a vehicle in Victoria Park Road on Tuesday (May 25).
Sigirtmac, of 5 Norris House, Coleville Estate, Hackney N1 5PU, was charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition.
O'Garro, of 8 Swift House, Sandbrook Road, Hackney N16 0SJ, was charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition.
McKenzie, 24, of no fixed address, was charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition.
You may also want to watch:
Faye, 21, of 15 St Johns Court, Queens Drive, Hackney, N4 2BD, was charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition.
The three male suspects have been remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook on June 24.
Most Read
- 1 Hackney 87-year-old died after medics failed to change catheter for a year
- 2 The Dalston Plan for a new and improved town centre has been approved
- 3 Rape victim ‘feared for life’ before escaping attacker
- 4 Four charged with firearms offences after vehicle stop in Hackney
- 5 Travelling music festival to cross Hackney over long weekend
- 6 Spread of 'Indian variant' revealed as June 21 lockdown end approaches
- 7 'My husband was married to a woman in Oman': Hackney woman's book reveals ordeal
- 8 A look into Hackney's Covid cases in the weeks before lockdown
- 9 Climate activists paint Town Hall black in protest of fossil fuel investment
- 10 Man charged in Dalston shooting to appear at Old Bailey
The female suspect has been bailed to return to the same court on the same date.