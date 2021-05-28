News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Four charged with firearms offences after vehicle stop in Hackney

Sally Patterson

Published: 6:53 PM May 28, 2021   
Four people have been charged with firearm offences following a vehicle stop in Hackney. 

Mazlum Sigirtmac, 30, Tia O'Garro, 23, Bailey McKenzie, 24, and Abu Faye, 21, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (May 26) after police stopped a vehicle in Victoria Park Road on Tuesday (May 25). 

Sigirtmac, of 5 Norris House, Coleville Estate, Hackney N1 5PU, was charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition. 

O'Garro, of 8 Swift House, Sandbrook Road, Hackney N16 0SJ, was charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition. 

McKenzie, 24, of no fixed address, was charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition. 

Faye, 21, of 15 St Johns Court, Queens Drive, Hackney, N4 2BD, was charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition. 

The three male suspects have been remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook on June 24.  

The female suspect has been bailed to return to the same court on the same date. 

