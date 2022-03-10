Police are appealing for dashcam and doorbell footage after a shooting on Gilpin Road, Hackney - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Three teenagers have been released on bail following a Lower Clapton shooting which left a 17-year-old in hospital.

Emergency services were called at around 1.30pm on Monday - March 7 - to Gilpin Road, following reports of a group of youths fighting with knives and a gun being fired.

Police believe a "masked group" of four of five males shot at a motorbike carrying two boys in Gilpin Square.

Det Insp Matthew Webb, who is leading the investigation, said: “After being shot, the victim fell from the bike but managed to get to his feet.

"He was then chased by the group for a short distance before they all fled into the surrounding streets."

When officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) arrived, the gang had left the scene.

Gilpin Road in Lower Clapton, where a gun was fired as a gang fought with knives, according to Scotland Yard - Credit: Google

About ten minutes later police were alerted to a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in Belgrade Road.

He was taken to an east London hospital by LAS where his injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.

Det Insp Webb said: "This was a brutal shooting in broad daylight on a busy residential street in east London and we are confident that a number of people will have seen either the actual incident or the immediate aftermath.

"We really want to hear from those people."

He asked people with dashcam, doorbell footage or information to contact the police.

He added: “It is vital that we remove potentially lethal weapons from unsafe hands and put a stop to violence of this kind taking place on the streets where we live, work and raise our families.

"If you know anything at all please do the right thing and speak to us."

Three males, [A] aged 18, [B] aged 18 and [C] aged 17 were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

They were taken to an east London police station and were later released on bail to return on a date in mid-April.

Anyone who has footage or information about this incident should call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 3353/07MAR.

Alternatively, to remain 100 per cent anonymous, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.